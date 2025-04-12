Big First Inning Paces Cardinals Past Marauders 11-3

April 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Led by a six-run first inning, the Palm Beach Cardinals powered past the Bradenton Marauders 11-3 on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Leading off the game, the Cardinals placed runners at the corners after Bryce Madron doubled and Christian Martin singled. After 13 pitches, Marauders starter Zander Mueth left with an apparent injury.

Palm Beach promptly broke the game open, highlighted by three straight doubles from Josh Kross, Luis Pino and Sammy Hernandez to make it 6-0.

With the same score in the bottom of the fourth, Yordany De Los Santos led off the inning with a walk.

After a ground out advanced him to second, Joel Mendez flew out to center. On the play, Cardinals center fielder Bryce Madron made an errant throw to the infield, allowing De Los Santos to move to third. In the process, catcher Sammy Hernandez shoveled the ball widely to third, allowing the run to score and make it 6-1 as the ball rolled into foul ground.

After the Cardinals tacked on two more runs to take a 8-1 lead in the top of the seventh, Bradenton's Jhonny Severino pummeled a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to five runs.

Palm Beach added two more in the top of the eighth to cap scoring at 11-3.

With the loss, the Marauders fell to 3-5 while the Cardinals fell to 5-3. The two will return to LECOM Park tomorrow final game of the series at 12:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

