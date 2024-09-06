Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, Sep 6 at Lakeland

September 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Mighty Mussels continue their definitive weekend series with the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) Friday, taking part in a modified doubleheader at Joker Marchant Stadium at 4pm.

The Mussels must win 3 of the 4 games remaining to clinch a playoff berth.

The Flying Tigers must win 2 to hand on to their 0.5 game lead.

Pitching Matchups

Fri, 4pm resumption - RHP Jose Olivares (2-2, 2.93) vs. RHP Pedro Garcia (0-2, 14.40)

Fri, Game 2 - TBA vs. RHP Cole Patten (0-1, 5.96)

Sat, 6pm - RHP Adrian Bohorquez (0-0, 2.70) vs. RHP Hayden Minton (4-5, 4.53)

Sun, 12pm - TBA vs. RHP Rayner Castillo (4-1, 2.52)

THURSDAY'S GAME SUSPENDED, MASSIVE FRIDAY DOUBLEHEADER LOOMS

The Mussels jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Byron Chourio RBI infield single and a wild pitch Thursday, which occurred moments before the game had to be suspended due to thunderstorms at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland. That sets up a pivotal doubleheader that will commence at 4 p.m. on Friday. If Lakeland sweeps, they will clinch the FSL West Second Half title. If the Mussels sweep, they would be able to clinch the title with one additional win either Saturday or Sunday.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS!

With the lead in the division now in the hands of Lakeland, the Mussels must now win three of the next five games to make the FSL playoffs. Here is how the Fort Myers franchise fared in their last few playoff appearances:

Season Round Series Opponent

2022 WDC L 2-1 Dunedin

2018 SDC W 2-0 Palm Beach

FSL W 3-1 Daytona

2017 SDC L 2-0 Palm Beach

2014 SDC W 2-0 Bradenton

DSL W 3-1 Daytona

2013 SDC L 2-0 Charlotte

The 2014 and 2018 FSL Championships are the only two in Fort Myers franchise history (Since 1992). The Miracle finished as FSL runner ups in 1995 and 2008.

The Flying Tigers' roster currently features three ranked prospects:

Lakeland MLB BA

C/1B Josue Briceno 10 9

INF Franyerber Montilla 15 21

RHP Josh Randall 21 -

BRANDON BREAKS MUSSELS RECORD

Brandon Winokur demolished his 14th home run in the third inning Tuesday (EV: 111 mph), setting a new Mussels-era record for homers in a single season:

HR Season

Brandon Winokur 14 2024

Rubel Cespedes 13 2023

Lewin Diaz 13 2019

Zander Wiel 13 2017

Kala'i Rosario 12 2022

The last Fort Myers hitter to eclipse 14 home runs in a season was Adam Brett Walker, who hit 25 in 2014.

GETTING LUCKY WITH SOME PITCHING DEBUTS

The Mighty Mussels' roster transactions over the past week involved a position player swap and the debuts of three pitchers from the 2024 draft class.

On Sunday, utility Nick Lucky was sent back down to Fort Myers from Cedar Rapids. Prior to his promotion, the Pennsylvania native hit .247 with 11 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases in 32 games with the Mussels (.856 OPS). Lucky replaced INF Billy Amick, who was placed on the 7-day IL with a rib issue. Amick will be eligible to return for the final two games of the regular season.

Last week also marked the debuts of three pitchers from the Twins' 2024 draft class:

RHP Christian Becerra - 12th Round

- 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

RHP Logan Whitaker - 19th Round

- 2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 K

RHP Tyler Stasiowski (UDFA)

- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

