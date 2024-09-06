Valdez Ties Franchise Record as Game Halted Due to Weather

September 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Game One of a doubleheader on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark between the Bradenton Marauders and Daytona Tortugas was suspended in the bottom of the fourth with the Marauders ahead 6-2.

After an hour and 43-minute rain delay, the Marauders took the early lead in the top of the first against Juan Martinez after Esmerlyn Valdez blasted a solo-home run, his 22nd of the season to push the Marauders ahead 1-0. The 22 home runs are now tied for the most in a single season in franchise history with Dylan Busby (2019).

The Tortugas retaliated in the bottom of the frame against Antwone Kelly. Three of the first four reached safely with Yerlin Confidan leading off with a walk and Sammy Stafura hitting an infield single. After Ariel Almonte walked to load the bases, Jack Moss hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.

Both starters tossed a scoreless second before the Marauders offense erupted for a five-run third. After Martinez retired the first batter, the next three men reached. Braylon Bishop singled and Will Taylor walked with both men scoring on a two-RBI triple from Shalin Polanco to give the lead back to Bradenton at 3-1. After Valdez plated Polanco on a sacrifice fly, Jhonny Severino blasted his third home run of the week to make it 5-1 Marauders. The following batter, Axiel Plaz, doubled and scored on a Yordany De Los Santos single to cap off the inning.

Daytona cut into the deficit with a run in the third on an Esmith Pineda sacrifice fly to trim the Bradenton lead to 6-2.

Before the bottom of the fourth began, the game entered another rain delay at 7:57 pm with the game being suspended around 9:40 pm. The game will be resumed tomorrow at 5:00 pm with a seven-inning contest to follow. Game two of the doubleheader has been canceled.

