DeMartini Delivers Game-Tying RBI, Seals Win on Defense

September 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After tying the game in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk, Carson DeMartini delivered a cutoff throw home to stop the would-be tying run and seal a 3-2 win for the Clearwater Threshers (63-62, 20-39) over the St. Lucie Mets (44-83, 22-39) on the final out of Friday night's game at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to seal the series victory when they return to play the Mets on Saturday.

The game stayed scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when the Mets plated two to take a 2-0 lead. Brady Day sent the second pitch of the seventh inning back up the middle into center for a leadoff single. Kodey Shojinaga walked and Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled to right off Mets reliever Wellington Aracena to load the bases. With two strikes on him, Starlyn Caba hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate the first run, as Day scored from third. After Carter Mathison walked to load the bases, DeMartini drew a walk to tie the game at two.

The bases were still loaded when Juan Arnaud replaced Aracena. The third pitch he threw hit Joel Dragoo on the left arm, allowing Owusu-Asiedu to score from third and giving the Threshers their first lead.

With the Threshers leading by one and two strikes on him, Mets outfielder Eli Serrano hit a ball off the centerfield wall. Mathison picked the ball off the warning track and fired in the throw to the cutoff man. As the runner was waved around third, DeMartini sent a perfect relay throw home just in time to tag the runner out, ending the game in a 3-2 Threshers win.

Orlando Gonzalez struck out five and walked one in 3.0 hitless and scoreless frames in a no-decision. Luis Avila went 1.1 innings without allowing a run or a hit, striking out three and walking one. Juan Amarante (2-4) allowed two runs (one earned) in 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and striking out five to take the win. Jonh Henriquez allowed one hit in 1.0 scoreless frame, walking two and striking out one. Kleyderve Andrade allowed one hit in a shutout ninth to earn the save.

Caba's first-inning double was his first extra-base hit as a Thresher...Gonzalez set a season-high with five strikeouts...Clearwater's pitchers carried a no-hitter into the top of the sixth inning...Both teams scored runs in a single inning...Andrade has 3.0 shutout frames and two saves in his last two outings...Avila entered the game in the fourth, the first time he has come in in the first half of the game...Friday's win marked the first game of September for the Threshers that was completed in nine innings...The Threshers continue their final homestand of the 2024 regular season against the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday, September 7...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

