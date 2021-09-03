Murphy Named High-A West Pitcher of the Month

Emeralds RHP Ryan Murphy has been named the High-A West's Pitcher of the Month for the month of August.

Murphy, a fifth-round pick (114th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Le Moyne College (NY), was called up to the Ems on July 29 after going 4-2 in 15 starts with Low-A San Jose, posting a 2.96 ERA and tallying an astounding 116 strikeouts in 76.0 innings of work.

He departs San Jose as the Low-A West leader in ERA (2.96), strikeouts (116) and innings pitched (76.0).

Upon his arrival in the Emerald, the right-hander picked up right where he left off in San Jose. In five August starts with the Emeralds, Murphy went 2-2 with a 1.65 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 27.1 innings of work. His 40 K's in the month of August ranked first in all of High-A.

As of this release, Murphy leads all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts this season (156). In fact, the San Francisco farm system currently has three of the top seven strikeout getters in all of MiLB:

- Ryan Murphy (Low-A San Jose & High-A Eugene): 165 K's (1st)

- Carson Ragsdale (Low-A San Jose): 150 K's (3rd)

- Kyle Harrison (Low-A San Jose): 141 K's (T-6th)

Murphy becomes the second Emeralds arm to have earned the monthly honor from Minor League Baseball. RHP Caleb Kilian, now with the Chicago Cubs organization after being traded from the San Francisco Giants as part of the Kris Bryant deal, was named the High-A West Pitcher of the Month in May after leading the league in wins (3), strikeouts (32), opponent's average (.122), and WHIP (0.46) while ranking third in ERA (1.25), numbers that ultimately earned him a promotion to Double-A Richmond before the month even concluded.

Murphy and the Emeralds return home to PK Park next week for what will be the season's final home series, a five-game showdown with the Everett AquaSox that figures to have significant postseason implications.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

