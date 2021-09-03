Hoover Named High-A West August Player of the Month

September 3, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Utility player Connor Hoover was named the High-A West Player of the Month for his outstanding performance in August.

He batted .326 and led the league in runs (28), total bases (69), home runs (nine), walks (18), slugging percentage (.750) and OPS (1.191). Hoover finished second in on-base percentage (.441) and triples (two), third in doubles (eight) and fourth in overall hits (30). To top it off, he walked (18) more than he struck out (15) and hit safely 21 of 25 games.

He is currently batting .237 with 22 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 44 RBIs. The Mariners selected Hoover in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.