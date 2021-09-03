Kloffenstein's Gem Leads C's to Victory

EVERETT, WA - The Vancouver Canadians used a stellar start from Adam Kloffenstein and a three-run fifth to beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 5-2 on Thursday night at Funko Field.

Vancouver broke a scoreless tie to plate that trio of runs in inning number five. Phil Clarke bunted for a base hit then a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases before Zac Cook was plunked to force home the first run of the night. Tanner Morris followed with a sacrifice fly RBI then Spencer Horwitz made it 21 games with a hit by singling to right field to bring home a run and make it 3-0 C's.

The C's added a run in the sixth with a Clarke double, a wild pitch and a dropped pop fly in right field that scored Clarke to put Vancouver ahead 4-0.

Everett spoiled the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but starter Adam Kloffenstein (W, 7-6) turned in one of his best starts of the year. He went five and two-thirds, allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and K'd five.

A run in the seventh padded the C's lead and Justin Maese, Roither Hernandez and Hagen Danner (S, 3) handled business the rest of the way to secure Vancouver's second win in the last three games and the sixth in their last nine games against the Frogs.

Morris and Horwitz both extended their hitting streaks to 21 consecutive games. The former went 2-for-4 with an RBI while the latter finished 1-for-3 with two RBI. Phil Clarke led the way with three hits and now has nine knocks over the first three games of this series.

The series continues Friday afternoon in a special 1:05 p.m. game. Andrew Bash will make his first start of the year for the C's and will be opposed by a yet to be named Everett starter. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 1:00 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

