Barrosa Saves the Day as Hops Come Back against Ems 6-5

September 3, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







In the third game of the series, the Hillsboro Hops completed a comeback 6-5 victory over the Eugene Emeralds. Leodany Perez delivered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh, but it was the glove of Jorge Barrosa that saved the game.

In his Hops' debut, Kyle Backhus got the start and pitched around a hit and a walk. After allowing a one out single, Backhus picked off Brett Auerbach as he was trying to dive back to first base. Backhus later punched out Sean Roby to end the inning.

Before even throwing a pitch, Ems starter Ryan Murphy was pulled from the game and replaced by John Russell after what appeared to be back spasms. Russell got off to a good start though and was scoreless over his first two frames.

In the second, Backhus pitched out of a jam after a double by Jairo Pomares that bounced out of Barrosa's glove. Pomares sent a long drive to center field and Barrosa caught the ball while crashing through the fence. However, Barrosa hit the deck hard, and the ball popped out. Backhus responded well though, retiring the next three batters in order.

After Backhus tossed his third scoreless inning, Hillsboro's offense gave him some run support, putting up a two-spot in their half of the frame. Leodany Perez sparked a two-out rally with a single, Jorge Barrosa walked, and the two pulled off a double steal to put runners on at second and third. Ronny Simon delivered the game's first runs with a two-RBI line drive single to right field.

Backhus took a shutout into the fifth inning but ran into all sorts of trouble after recording the first out. The left hander's night was over after allowing four consecutive singles. Kyler Stout took over for Backhus, walked Armani Smith and gave up a final RBI base hit against Roby before retiring the side. Backhus allowed four earned runs and struck out five over 4.1 innings.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, a one-out throwing error by Jasier Herrera sparked a rally for the Hops. Simon advanced to second on the play followed by Blaze Alexander reaching on a bases on balls. Red-hot Tristin English doubled to bring the Hops within a run and A.J. Vukovich tied it up with an RBI groundout.

Gerald Ogando kept Hillsboro in the game with two outstanding innings of relief, only allowing one hit. However, it was Barrosa with the play of the game. With two outs and Ismael Munguia on first, Roby belted a high fly ball to left center field that he thought was going to leave the park. Barrosa had other plans though as he crashed into the fence again but came down with it this time.

Hillsboro's bats kept rolling in the seventh sparked by leadoff singles by Nick Dalesandro and Axel Andueza . After a double steal, Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-run single to put the Hops up 6-4.

The Ems wouldn't go quietly though. The pesky Pomares (4) blasted his third home run of the series, a solo shot to right center field. The threat continued when Marco Luciano drew a walk but Hops reliever Denson Hull forced Carter Aldrete to pop out and then Robert Emery lined out into an inning-ending double play.

Mailon Arroyo entered the ninth inning with a 6-5 lead and showed that Eugene's comeback win on Tuesday was in the rearview. The big righty incredibly recorded the first two outs on two pitches. Arroyo forced Auerbach to ground out, completing his fourth save of the season.

Hillsboro (47-57) will face off again against Eugene (59-47) tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.