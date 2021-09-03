Miscues Cost Dust Devils

September 3, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Defensive mistakes and walks derailed the Tri-City Dust Devils (42-63) on Thursday night at Avista Stadium as the team fell to the Spokane Indians 7-5. Braxton Martinez and Kyren Paris each hit solo home runs in the loss.

The Dust Devils committed three errors, which ended up proving costly. Only four of the seven runs allowed by Tri-City's pitching staff were earned. In addition to the fielding issues, the Dust Devils walked six Indians and hit a batter. Leading the way at the plate, Paris, Jeremy Arocho, and Kyle Kasser all had two hits for Tri-City.

Left-hander Adam Seminaris will start for Tri-City in the fourth matchup of the six-game series on Friday night. Spokane will counter with right-hander Trent Fennell.

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.