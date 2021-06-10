Munguia Returns to Lineup But Ems Fall in Everett

EVERETT, WA - The Eugene Emeralds' (19-13) hold on first place is no more (for now) as the Ems fell to the Everett AquaSox (19-12) by a final score of 9-4 on Wednesday night at Funko Field.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Tim Elliott (3-0, 4.50 ERA): 3.2 IP | 6 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 1 BB | 6 K

Losing Pitcher: Nick Avila (1-5, 8.59 ERA): 3.0 IP | 9 H | 6 R | 6 ER | 2 BB | 5 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Everett: Austin Shenton (4), Julio Rodriguez (6)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Aiming to avoid what would be a season-high third straight loss, the Emeralds fell behind in the game's first frame as Everett strung together four straight hits to open the bottom of the first, scoring a pair of runs in the process to take an early 2-0 lead.

Ismael Munguia, who was making his first start back with the Emeralds since returning from playing for the Nicaraguan National Team in the recent Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Florida, cut the deficit to one in the second inning with a sac fly to score Tyler Fitzgerald, but Everett's lead was pushed back up to two in the bottom half thanks to a Julio Rodriguez RBI single that made it 3-1 after two.

After the AquaSox plated three more runs in the third to make it 6-1, Will Wilson delivered an RBI groundout to score Ismael Munguia and cut the Emeralds' deficit back to four, but that was as close as Eugene would get.

The Frogs added a run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to make it 9-2 after eight innings, and while RBI singles from Wilson and Sean Roby in the ninth made it 9-4, the Emeralds couldn't inch any closer as Everett ultimately sealed the win.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Ismael Munguia - CF: Munguia looked right at home in his return to the lineup going 2-for-2 with a sac fly, a walk and two runs scored.

Tyler Fitzgerald - 3B: The Emeralds infielder accounted for nearly half of Eugene's hits on the night going 4-for-5 with a run scored.

