Rodriguez and 'Sox Take First, 9-4

June 10, 2021







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (19-12) slid into first place after defeating the Eugene Emeralds (19-13), 9-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Julio Rodriguez crushed a double off the outfield wall in the bottom of the first, driving in Kaden Polcovich for the first run of the game. Austin Shenton followed with an RBI single, scoring Rodriguez and giving the Frogs a 2-0 lead. Eugene struck back in the top of the second with a sacrifice fly to deep left field, putting the Emeralds' first run on the board.

Rodriguez drove in another run in the bottom of the second, giving the Frogs a 3-1 lead. The AquaSox extended their lead in the fourth inning; Polcovich crushed an RBI double, driving in Cody Grosse. With runners on the corners, Shenton hit a line drive to right field, easily scoring Rodriguez. Carter Bins tacked on one more run with a sacrifice fly to deep right field, putting the Frogs ahead, 6-1.

An Emeralds groundout in the top of the fifth drove in their second run of the game, but the Frogs took back their five-run lead in the seventh when Shenton smashed a solo homer to center field. Rodriguez crushed a home run over the right-field fence in the eighth, extending the AquaSox' lead to 9-2. Will Wilson drove in Eugene's third run with a single up the middle in the top of the ninth, followed by an RBI single from Sean Roby, knocking in the final run of the game and bringing the score to 9-4.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, Rodriguez led the way, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. On the mound, RHP Matt Brash pitched 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts while RHP Tim Elliott pitched 3.2 innings with six strikeouts.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Thursday, June 10 to take on the Eugene Emeralds; purchase tickets here. Every Thursday home game is Throwback Thursday! This week is '80s night; come ready to jam out to some of your favorite songs and dress to impress. Plus, enjoy select $2.50 concessions, courtesy of Coors Light. Can't make the game? Tune in with Pat Dillon.

