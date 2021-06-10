Bats Nearly Silent as Streak Snapped

The Hillsboro Hops three game winning streak was snapped after a 6-0 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils. Davis Daniel took a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh before being broken up by a Tristin English single.

Bryce Jarvis got the start for the Hops and traded zeros with Daniel over the first five innings. The Dust Devils bats came to life in the bottom of the sixth, knotting three straight hits to start the inning. Jarvis was replaced by Hunter Haworth with one out in the fifth. Haworth gave up an RBI single and threw a wild pitch that brought in another Dust Devils run before retiring the side. Jarvis had his toughest start as a pro, allowing five earned runs over 5.1 innings with only two strike outs.

Hillsboro wasn't able to carry their offensive momentum from the past two games against Tri-City. The Hops batters only recorded two hits and drew one walk, while striking out ten times.

Hillsboro (15-17) and Tri-City (11-22) face off again tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 pm.

