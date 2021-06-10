Home Runs Derail Dust Devils

June 10, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils (10-22) were unable to sustain an early lead on Wednesday night at Ron Tonkin Field as the team lost 10-2 to the Hillsboro Hops. Tri-City struck first with a run in the top of the first, but the Hops immediately countered with five runs later in the inning to take a lead they would not relinquish.

The long ball was again a factor in the game. A night removed from slugging a grand slam, Hillsboro's Buddy Kennedy hit a solo home run for his second blast of the series. The Hops hit three home runs in the game, including a inside-the-park homer from Nick Dalesandro. Francisco Del Valle delivered at the plate for the Dust Devils, driving in both of Tri-City's runs in the loss.

Right-hander Davis Daniel will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game road series today. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Bryce Jarvis. First pitch from Ron Tonkin Field is set for 1:05 PM. This afternoon's radio broadcast will only be available at https://www.milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils/fans/audio-listen-live

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.