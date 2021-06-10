C's Blanked for Second Time this Season

SPOKANE, WA - The Vancouver Canadians mustered a season-low two hits in an 8-0 loss to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Thursday afternoon as their seven-game winning streak against their Eastern Washington opponent came to an end.

After a scoreless first, Spokane took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the second. Niko Decolati successfully bunted for a base hit and went to third on the same play after the throw to first went down the right field line before coming home with the first run of the game via a Luis Quinones (L, 1-1) balk.

Spokane starter Ryan Feltner (W, 3-1) baffled the C's for five innings in which he scattered two hits, walked two and struck out seven.

The Indians doubled their lead by scoring a run without a hit in the fourth. Consecutive one out walks, a double steal and a wild pitch made it 2-0 before an RBI double from Willie MacIver in the fifth put the Tribe up 3-0.

Quinones made it through four innings and issued a season-high six walks - the most by a C's starter this year - with eight strikeouts.

Spokane put the game away for good with two runs in the sixth and three in the eighth to win 8-0.

Parker Caracci turned in a perfect seventh as the only C's pitcher to set down the side in order and not allow a run. Ryan Gold doubled and Rafael Lantigua singled for the only two Vancouver hits.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night. The Canadians have yet to name a starter while the Indians will send Will Ethridge to the hill for his Advanced-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and can be heard on Sportsnet 650. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

