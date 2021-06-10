Early Deficit Proves Too Much for Spokane

June 10, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - A night after suffering a 4-0 first inning deficit, the Spokane Indians got into trouble in the first again. The Vancouver Canadians scored five runs in the first inning and another four runs in the sixth inning to hand the Indians a 10-2 loss on Senior Grad Night presented by LEO's Photography.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Vancouver's Cameron Eden went 2-for-6 with three RBI and two runs. The center fielder's 18 RBI this season ranked 10th in the High-A West.

Trent Fennell was outstanding in relief of starter Chris McMahon's shortest outing of the year. Fennell threw a season-high four-shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just three hits.

Ryan Gold finished a perfect 3-for-3 for Vancouver, while driving in a pair of runs and drawing a walk. It's Gold's second three-hit game of the season and first since May 18th.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane starter Chris McMahon entered the game as the league leader with 33 innings pitched. His one inning start was a career-low and the shortest outing by a Spokane starter this season.

The Indians went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, while Vancouver finished 7-for-18 with nine RBI.

Isaac Collins' leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning was the first long ball of his professional career. The former Creighton Bluejay had 235 professional at-bats prior to that homer.

Vancouver's Tanner Kirwer swiped his 20th bag of the season to add his High-A West leading of 20 stolen bases.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Everett AquaSox picked up a second-straight win against the Eugene Emeralds Wednesday night. The 9-4 win moves the AquaSox to the top of the High-A West at 19-12, a half-game ahead of Eugene and Vancouver.

The Tri-City Dust Devils suffered their fifth-consecutive loss. Similar to Vancouver's offense, the Hillsboro Hops scored five runs in the first inning and four runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 10-2 victory over the Dust Devils.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Daytime baseball is back at Avista Stadium! Spokane continues its six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. for Businessperson's Special presented by Spokane County Regional Solid Waste. Move your afternoon meeting to the ballpark for a hot dog and a beer! Bring your gently used neckties to donate to local charities. First pitch for Thursday's game is at 12:00 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.