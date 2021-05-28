Munguia Comes Through with Walk-Off Winner

May 28, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - A seesaw game slanted the Ems' way in the end as the Eugene Emeralds (14-7) walked off over the Spokane Indians (7-14) to complete a come-from-behind, 5-4 win at PK Park on Thursday night.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Travis Perry (3-0, 1.23 ERA): 4.0 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 BB | 7 K

Losing Pitcher: Shelby Lackey (1-1, 3.72 ERA): 0.2 IP | 2 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 0 BB | 2 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Niko Decolati (SPO): 3rd

HOW IT HAPPENED: Entering the day one game behind the Everett AquaSox in the High-A West standings, Eugene aimed to bounce back from seeing their four-game win streak snapped by Spokane the night prior.

But for the second straight day, the Indians wasted little time taking the game's first lead as Niko Decolati belted two-run home run to right in the second inning to put the visitors in front early, 2-0.

The Emeralds, who have shown a knack for tossing the pigskin as a pregame ritual, put up a field goal in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead thanks to a Patrick Bailey RBI groundout, a Will Wilson RBI single, and a Franklin Labour RBI double - all in consecutive at-bats.

The three-run margin for Eugene proved to be short-lived, though, as Spokane's Eddy Diaz doubled in the top of the fourth to drive in a run and tie the game at 3-3, and Diaz did more damage two innings later with an RBI single to right that put the Indians back in front, 4-3.

That score held until the ninth when, after Tyler Fitzgerald led off the inning by being hit by a pitch on a 3-0 count, Brandon Martorano followed two batters later with a triple to right field that scored Fitzgerald and tied the game at 4-4.

After a Carter Aldrete strikeout and another hit by pitch - this time worn by Simon Whiteman - Ismael Munguia sliced a single down the left field line to easily score Martorano and deliver the Emeralds their fourteenth win of the season via what was Munguia's fourteenth RBI of the season.

With the win and Everett's loss on Thursday, Eugene is once again tied atop the High-A West.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Ismael Munguia - OF: The versatile outfielder hasn't often garnered the headlines on a roster that boasts multiple former first rounders and high draft picks, but Munguia has continued to deliver time after time and Thursday night was no different. The Nicaragua native finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks.

Travis Perry - RHP: The right-hander was exceptional as the first (and only) arm out of the bullpen in relief of starting pitcher Conner Nurse, firing a fantastic four innings while allowing no walks and striking out seven Spokane batters.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Ems and Indians face off again on Friday at 7:05pm PST at PK Park. Tickets are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com

You can watch the action live via MiLB.tv or you can listen live to all the action on 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A West affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and won the Larry MacPhail Award in 2018, awarded to the club with the top promotional efforts in all of Minor League Baseball. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.