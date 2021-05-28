Late Inning Hit Dooms 'Sox, 5-4

May 28, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (14-7) tied the Vancouver Canadians (13-8) in the seventh inning but were unable to take the lead, ultimately falling, 5-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Vancouver scored in the first inning when Tanner Kirwer took advantage of a wild pitch. Luis De Los Santos tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly, allowing the runner on third to score and giving the Canadians a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Tanner Morris hit an RBI single, extending the Canadians' lead to 3-0. Julio Rodriguez stole third in the top of the fourth, scoring on a Vancouver throwing error. Kirwer drove in another run for the Canadians in the sixth inning with an RBI single to left field, putting Vancouver ahead 4-1.

Back-to-back singles from Carter Bins and Jack Larsen in the seventh lead to the Frogs' first run of the inning. Joseph Rosa drew a throw when stealing second base, allowing Larsen to score from third. Connor Hoover tied the game when he grounded out to the first baseman, allowing Rosa to cross the plate.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth; Spencer Horwitz hit a ground ball to center field, driving in Kirwer for a walk-off 5-4 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the 'Sox scored four runs on four hits and stole four bases. On the mound, RHP Bernie Martinez pitched 2.1 innings, striking out four while allowing one run.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox will continue their six-game series in Hillsboro against the Vancouver Canadians at their "home" field on Friday, May 28 at 7:05 p.m. Tune in with Steve Willits here! The Frogs return to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. The following week, they will remain in Everett for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.