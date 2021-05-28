Indians Return Home for 12 Games in 13 Days

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a week away from Avista Stadium, the Spokane Indians return home for two-straight weeks. The Indians will host a six-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils starting Tuesday, followed by another six-game home series with the Vancouver Canadians! Both series run from Tuesday to Sunday with tickets for each home game still available.

Avista Stadium Bag Policy

Fans can carry the following style and size of bag into Avista Stadium:

Bags that are clear and do not exceed 12" long x 12" high by 6" wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch wallets with or without a handle or strap, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5"

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary bags after inspection at entrance

Exceptions will be made for manufactured diaper bags accompanied by children

Bags that do not meet the above requirements shall be returned to vehicles. Bags that are not allowed include backpacks, camera cases, drawstring bags, fanny packs, grocery store bags, purses, and tote bags.

All approved bags, no matter what variety must be checked by Spokane Indians security at the Family Gate (far left gate at the main entrance of Avista Stadium). Depending on the contents, clear bags may be a visual check, while all other bags will be searched using a probing tool.

For more information on what to know before you visit Avista Stadium,

Mask Policy at Avista Stadium

The Spokane Indians will follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 4 and up to wear a mask to attend games at Avista Stadium unless fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Avista Stadium

The Washington State Department of Health is once again offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Avista Stadium on Wednesday, June 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those age 12 and older. CLICK HERE to reserve your spot.

Notable Prospects Visit Avista Stadium

The Tri-City Dust Devils are the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and come to Spokane for the first of three visits this season. The Dust Devils have a roster filled with six of the Angels' top 30 prospects.

Some of the notable names to watch at Avista Stadium this week include outfielder Jordyn Adams (Angels' #3 prospect) and left-handed pitcher Hector Yan (Angels' #10 prospect).

The Vancouver Canadians come to town starting on Tuesday, June 8th. The C's are the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and have three of the Blue Jays' top 30 prospects. Pitchers Adam Kloffenstein and CJ Van Eyk both rank in the top 10 for Toronto's top prospects.

