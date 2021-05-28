Wind Bedevils Hops in 7-6 Loss at Tri-City

May 28, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







PASCO, WASH. --- The wind was howling out to left field at Gesa Stadium on Thursday night. Tri-City's Carlos Herrera lofted a wind-blown opposite-field two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, which was the difference in a 7-6 Dust Devils win.

Hillsboro had help from the wind as well, as Reece Hampton hit a fly ball that the jet stream carried out in the top of the third, giving the Hops a 1-0 lead. Tri-City answered against Hops starter Bryce Jarvis in the bottom of the third, scoring four times, though Jarvis deserved better. Hops center fielder Eduardo Diaz dropped a fly ball to begin the inning, then Jarvis walked Livan Soto on four pitches. One out later, Herrera and Francisco Del Valle had back-to-back run-scoring singles, and with two-out, Franklin Torres stroked a two-run double. Just one of the runs was earned.

The teams traded single runs in the fifth. The Hops' Tra Holmes tripled and scored on a Ricky Martinez ground out, and the Devils' Brendon Davis homered off Jarvis.

Hillsboro regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Diaz led off with a mammoth home run to left field --- this one would have been out had the wind been blowing in --- and after Nick Dalesandro singled, Tyler Smith came on to replace Dust Devils starter Hector Yan. Holmes walked, and then Alexander Hernandez stroked a three-run shot to left. Hernandez's ball, too, would probably have been a home run even without the wind. The Hops led 6-5.

Jarvis worked five innings, allowing five hits and five runs (two earned), with one walk and nine strikeouts. And he likely would have earned his first professional win had the wind not been a factor again. Hunter Haworth worked a scoreless sixth inning for Hillsboro, but in the seventh, he gave up a one-out single to Soto. Then, with two out, Herrera got a fly ball up into the wind to the opposite field. Holmes raced back in left, crashed into the wall and fell to the warning track, but the ball had left the yard.

Chad Sykes worked the final 2.2 innings for Tri-City, striking out five, walking one, and allowing no hits and no runs.

Yan worked 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and four runs (all earned), with two walks and six strikeouts.

Hillsboro (9-12) and Tri-City (6-15) square off in game four of the six-game series on Friday night at Gesa Stadium. Air time is 6:15, with first pitch at 6:30 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.