Horwitz's Heroics Lead Vancouver to Victory

May 28, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - With runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Spencer Horwitz singled up the middle to score Tanner Kirwer for a 5-4 walk-off win as the Vancouver Canadians took game three of a six-game set with the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Horwitz's clutch moment was set up by a lead-off walk to Kirwer, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Tanner Morris. Cameron Eden walked in the following plate appearance before the Timonium, MD native ended the game on the first pitch of his third at-bat.

The game had been tied 4-4 since the seventh, when Everett erased a 4-1 lead for Vancouver by scoring three runs (one earned) with three hits and two Canadians errors.

For the first time this week, the C's got on the board first. The Blue Jays affiliate scored two runs in the opening frame without recording a hit; four walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly helped the Canadians go up 2-0 after one inning.

Morris plated a two-out RBI in the second after Kirwer walked and advanced 90 feet on a passed ball. Vancouver used a lead-off free pass and a DJ Neal single in the sixth to set up a run-scoring base hit from Kirwer that made it 4-1.

Luis Quinones was terrific in his season debut after serving an 80-game suspension. The right-hander went five innings, allowed one unearned run on one hit, walked two and struck out five as he kept the high-powered Everett offense off balance throughout his start.

Hagen Danner (W, 1-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief and stranded the go-ahead run on third in the top of the ninth.

Neal was responsible for two of Vancouver's six hits and Kirwer scored three of the C's five runs.

The series continues on Friday night. Nick Fraze looks to continue an excellent start to his 2021 campaign for Vancouver while Everett sends 2019 first round pick George Kirby to the mound. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

