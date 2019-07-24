Mudcats' Bats Quiet in 1-0 Loss in Kinston

July 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





KINSTON, N.C. - Aaron Ashby started and allowed just one unearned run over five and 1/3 innings pitched, but the Carolina offense was held scoreless as Sal Mendez, Jefferson Medina, Josh Advocate and Joe Kuzia combined on a three-hit shutout in Down East's 1-0 series opening victory versus the Mudcats on Wednesday afternoon at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (19-13, 69-33) brought across the first and only run of the game in the first inning after Sam Huff reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a single to right from Curtis Terry. Huff went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in the game. Terry was 1-for-3 with a RBI and Bubba Thompson, JP Martinez and Yohel Pozo were all 1-for-3.

Carolina (16-17, 55-47) also had a hit in the first as Brice Turang led off the game with a single to left. Turang, however, was left at first as Mendez (W, 6-0, 2.05) worked through the rest of the frame with three straight outs. The Mudcats ended up leaving three men on base, but failed to move a runner to second through the entire game. They also hit into two double plays, including one in the fifth and one to end the game.

Turang went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's series opener while stretching his hitting streak to seven straight games. He was also charged with the error in the first that eventually led to the lone run of the game. Tristen Lutz also had a hit while going 1-for-4 and Eddie Silva went 1-for-3 while running his hit streak to five straight.

Mendez earned the victory for the Wood Ducks after holding the Mudcats scoreless over five innings pitched. He also struck out five, walked one and allowed two hits in the victory. Medina (H, 1) followed with three strikeouts and six straight outs overall between the sixth and seventh innings. Advocate (H, 6) then pitched the eighth and struck out two of three faced before Kuzia (S, 15) pitched around a single while inducing a double play from Mario Feliciano to end the game.

Ashby (L, 2-5, 3.63) suffered the tough luck loss while allowing only the one unearned run. He also scattered three hits, walked two and totaled five strikeouts while pitching into the sixth. Ashby left the game after allowing two hits in the sixth and reliever Matt Hardy went on to strand both runners on base while pitching a scoreless sixth. He also worked a scoreless seventh while totaling two strikeouts and two hits allowed over an inning and 2/3. Rodrigo Benoit pitched the ninth where he allowed one hit and struck out one.

The series opening loss put Carolina down 0-1 in their current series against the Wood Ducks and 0-1 in their current six game road trip. The loss was also Carolina's seventh straight in games versus Down East this season.

The series will continue and conclude with a doubleheader set for Thursday beginning at 5:00 p.m. in Kinston at Grainger Stadium. RHP Noah Zavolas (5-5, 3.09) will start for Carolina in game one of Thursday's twin-bill, Nelson Hernandez (10-6, 4.54) will start game two.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.