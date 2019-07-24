Homestand Preview 7/30-8/1

July 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





The Potomac Nationals return to Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium for a quick three-game, mid-week homestand on Tuesday. Promotions include Winning Wednesday, Summer Camp Day and Splash Day. The P-Nats face off against the Salem Red Sox (Boston) for the three-game series.

Tuesday, July 30th vs. Salem Red Sox

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Wednesday, July 31st vs. Salem Red Sox

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Winning Wednesday: The P-Nats will host Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan will win a prize each inning. Then, if the P-Nats win, fans can redeem their ticket for one of equal value to the next Wednesday home game (August 14th).

Baseball Bingo: Fans can pick up a card at Fan Assistance on their way in for a chance to get a bingo and win a prize.

Thursday, August 1st vs. Salem Red Sox

First pitch: 12:05pm Gates open: 11am

Summer Camp/Day Care Day: The ballpark will welcome local camps, daycares and summer programs for an afternoon of baseball and fun!

Splash Day: Water balloon and squirt guns will be cooling kids off throughout the stands.

