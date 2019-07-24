Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 24 at Salem)

July 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Following a 7-0 loss on Tuesday that snapped a three-game winning streak, the Dash continue their three-game set on Wednesday against Salem. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (14-18, 52-44) at Salem Red Sox (21-11, 46-53)

RHP Zach Lewis (5-5, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (1-1, 1.93 ERA)

11:05 a.m. - Haley Toyota Field (Salem, Va.)

Game #97 (Away Game #48)

RED SOX SHUT OUT DASH ON TUESDAY

Despite entering Tuesday with a three-game winning streak, the Dash were blanked by the Red Sox in a 7-0, series-opening loss at Haley Toyota Field. Konnor Pilkington tossed a perfect first inning for the Dash, but the Red Sox broke the scoreless tie in the second. Edgar Corcino doubled with one out, and Charlie Madden followed with a run-scoring double to center to put Salem ahead 1-0. After a Jagger Rusconi fielder's choice forced out Corcino, Michael Osinski stroked a single to create a two-on, two-out situation. The next batter, Nick Lovullo, lined a run-scoring single into left to make it a 2-0 contest. The Red Sox added a run in the fifth and one more in the seventh against Pilkington, who allowed eight hits and four runs in 6.2 frames. Corcino capped the scoring with a three-run homer to left.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

DEDELOW EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Craig Dedelow was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for July 15-21, the league office announced on Monday. Over six games played last week, Dedelow went 10-for-22 (.455) with three home runs, a double, a triple, seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Thanks to this recent stretch, Dedelow now leads the CL with seven triples and a .476 slugging percentage, while ranking second with 13 homers and third with an .812 OPS.

LENDING A HAND IN TWO ROLES

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Wednesday's contest against Salem. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. In his first outing of the season, he replaced an injured Lincoln Henzman on Opening Day to earn a victory over the Frederick Keys by tossing 6.2 strong innings. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 1-4 with a 7.45 ERA in 11 starts.

THE GIVE AND TAKE OFFENSIVELY

The offense has been up and down for Winston-Salem in the second half. After scoring 59 runs over a 20-game span, Winston-Salem scored 25 runs over a four-game stretch prior to Tuesday's shutout loss. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .251), on-base percentage (2nd, .332) and slugging percentage (2nd, .385). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (71) and sixth in runs scored (428).

NOT MUCH SEPARATION

Outside of Friday's 9-3 win over Wilmington and Tuesday's loss to Salem, the Dash has not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 30 games:

One-run games: 5-8

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 4-3

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Tuesday marked the eighth time this year that the Dash have been shut out...Mitch Roman extended his hit streak to nine games yesterday.

