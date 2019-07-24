Late Comeback Propels Dash to 8-6 Win at Salem

SALEM, Va. - Rallying back from a four-run deficit, the Dash came from behind on Wednesday afternoon to beat the Red Sox 8-6 at Haley Toyota Field.

Trailing 6-2 going into the eighth inning, Winston-Salem (15-18, 53-44) started its comeback with one out against Andrew Politi. Jameson Fisher and Johan Cruz began the rally with back-to-back walks in the eighth, and JJ Muno followed by reaching on a fielder's choice to load the bases.

Then, Yeyson Yrizarri lined a two-run single to left to cut the deficit to two. Andrew Schwaab (2-1) replaced Politi and proceeded to hit Tyler Frost, but he worked out of the jam by striking out Zach Remillard and Steele Walker.

However, in the ninth, the Dash broke through against Schwaab. With one out, Carlos Perez, Fisher and Cruz hit consecutive singles to load the bases for Muno. On a 1-0 pitch, Muno grounded a two-run single into right to knot the score at six. After a bunt single from Yrizarri reloaded the bases, Frost drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Dash a 7-6 lead. Winston-Salem added its final tally after Algenis Martinez replaced Schwaab and balked in a run.

Luis Ledo (4-1) earned the victory by tossing two perfect innings out of the bullpen, throwing just 14 pitches in the effort. On offense, the Dash posted 14 hits, including three-hit efforts from Fisher, Cruz and Yrizarri.

Winston-Salem opened the scoring with a run in the second, but the Red Sox (21-12, 47-53) took the edge in the bottom of the frame against Zach Lewis. Nick Sciortino doubled with two outs, and Korby Batesole drove him in on a run-scoring single to center. Then, Garrett Benge drilled a two-run homer to right to put the Red Sox ahead 3-1.

Salem brought in two more runs in the third on a two-run double from Nick Lovullo. Winston-Salem would score once in the sixth on an RBI double from Cruz before the Red Sox capped their scoring efforts in the seventh.

The Dash wrap up their three-game set against Salem at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. Winston-Salem sends right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio (6-0, 2.94 ERA) to the hill against left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (6-6, 3.97 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action at wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following a six-game road trip to Salem and Lynchburg, the Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a six-game homestand from July 30-August 4 against the Lynchburg Hillcats and Carolina Mudcats.

The three-game set with Lynchburg begins with $2 tacos on Tuesday. Wednesday's contest will be the first-ever "Dash Duty Day". Meanwhile, the series finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday as well a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics.

Following the three-game set with Lynchburg, the Dash host the Carolina Mudcats for three games to round out the homestand. Friday's series opener will be a Fireworks Friday. Saturday's contest will be the annual Energize the Ballpark Night, with a live concert following the game featuring Two-time Grammy-Award winning Gospel artist Jason Crabb.

The homestand finale on Sunday will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases presented by New Balance Winston-Salem will follow each of the weekend's games. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

