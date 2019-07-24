Rocks Split a Pair with Potomac

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks split a pair of one-run decisions with the Potomac Nationals on Wednesday at Frawley Stadium. Wilmington won the resumption of Tuesday's suspended affair, 3-2, and then dropped the subsequent nine-inning contest by the same score.

In the regularly scheduled game Potomac jumped out to a 3-0 advantage against Rocks starter Marcelo Martinez. The P-Nats got an RBI-double from Omar Maregildo in the second and then a two-tally single by Aldrem Corredor in the top of the fifth. Martinez finished his day with a quality start, allowing the three runs on six hits while fanning five over six innings.

Wilmington fought back to within a single score in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Pratto opened the inning with a single and then was replaced on the basepaths by MJ Melendez after the catcher grounded into a fielder's choice. Cristian Perez brought him home, launching a double to the wall in left. Perez then came around to score on Colby Schultz' bloop-knock to center.

Potomac would hold the Rocks at bay the rest of the way. Carson Teel got the win fanning three over five frames for the P-Nats. Hayden Howard followed with three scoreless innings of bridgework before Frankie Bartow authored a perfect ninth to pick up his fifth save.

The Blue Crew won the resumed game courtesy of some final-frame fireworks. Tuesday's suspended contest was resumed in the top of the eighth with the score tied, 2-2. It stayed that way until the Rocks worked their late-game magic in the bottom of the 10th.

As per Minor League Baseball rules the Blue Crew opened extra innings with a runner at second base. He quickly moved to third on a well-placed sacrifice bunt by Kyle Kasser. Dennicher Carrasco followed with a liner into center that dropped in for a game-winning single.

The Rocks wrap up their three-game homestand against Potomac on Thursday with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available at BlueRocks.com and fans that don't make it to the ballpark can catch all of the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks, Cory Nidoh, on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

The Blue Crew lead the Carolina League with 44 games decided by a single score in 2019 and have played 63 affairs with a margin of victory of two-or-less. Wilmington is an impressive 43-20 in those close calls including 33-11 in one-run decisions. Wednesday's extra-innings win ended a string of two straight one-run defeats for the Rocks, who improved to 6-3 in games not decided in regulation.

Wilmington earned its seventh walk-off win of the season, which is two more than the Blue Crew registered in the entire 2018 campaign. The Rocks have produced three walk-off wins in the last two weeks alone, which marks the most in any month this year for Wilmington.

The Rocks have been a good team under the sun this season, but have struggled recently. Overall the Blue Crew are 13-6 in day games, but they have dropped five of their last six including Wednesday's mid-week matinee. The walk-off win technically counts as a night game, because it was a contest which started on Tuesday evening.

