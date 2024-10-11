More Than 30,000 Fans Expected for Fan Appreciation Match, Presented by Chevrolet

October 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The upper bowl will be open this weekend as more than 30,000 fans are expected when Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Western Conference rivals Los Angeles FC in the annual Fan Appreciation Match, presented by Chevrolet. Kick off at BC Place on Thanksgiving Sunday is set for 4:30 p.m. PT.

In their final regular season home match, Whitecaps FC aim to move up to seventh in the West, one point out of fifth, in advance of MLS Decision Day.

"This is a huge game for our club and for the city to rally behind the team as we aim to improve our playoff position," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Our supporters have been behind us this entire year, in record numbers, and with the continued support of our fans we believe we can push for an important victory at home."

Here are some of the special activities and giveaways that fans can expect on Fan Appreciation Match.

Grand Prize Winner announced for Pitchside with Chevrolet contest, receiving $105,000 towards a Chevrolet

TELUS 4K TV giveaway through Know your 'Caps memory match game on the videoboard - scan the QR code!

Johnston Meier Insurance Prize Pack, featuring Whitecaps FC merch, awarded to lucky fans featured on the Johnston Meier Fan Cam during team warmups starting at 3:45 p.m. PT

The Warmup on Terry Fox Plaza starting at 3 p.m. PT, featuring giveaways, music, facepainting, games, a player signing also featuring Whitecaps FC alum Tosaint Ricketts, and the opportunity to get a photo with the TELUS Canadian Championship trophy - the Voyageurs Cup

National anthems sung by Elizabeth Irving in the Whitecaps FC supporters section

Lucky season ticket members to be surprised with game worn jerseys throughout the match 40% off merchandise at section 249

El Jimador invites all fans to celebrate Fan Appreciation Match at their DJ booth, located in section 202, where they'll be giving away exclusive co-branded merchandise

Halftime T-Shirt Toss presented by Rio Mare

PlayNow Sports Soccer Showdown at halftime - predict the winner for the chance to win four pitchside table seats to a 2025 home match

Limited tickets remain available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. For information on premium tickets visit whitecapsfc.com/premium, for groups whitecapsfc.com/groups, and for all ticket options whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.