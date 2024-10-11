LAFC Travels to Face Vancouver on Saturday, October 13, at BC Place

October 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels to face the Vancouver Whitecaps in a key Western Conference match up on Sunday, October 13, at BC Place. The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

With just two regular-season games remaining, LAFC (17-8-7, 58 points) currently sits in second place in the Western Conference and is looking to secure a top seed in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs which begin on Oct. 23. The Black & Gold defeated the Whitecaps 3-0 on May 11 at BMO Stadium in regular season action, and then played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in a Leagues Cup Group Stage match on July 30 that Vancouver eventually won in a shootout.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Kickoff: October 13 @ 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: BC Place (Vancouver, B.C., Canada)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV,

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

