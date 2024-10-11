Revolution Take on Columbus Crew on Saturday Night

October 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The New England Revolution (9-19-4; 31 pts.) are on the road to battle defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew (17-6-9; 60 pts.) on Saturday night at Lower.com Field. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England and Columbus, two MLS Original clubs, will go to battle in the lone MLS match on Saturday, a makeup from Matchday 12. Columbus leads the all-time series against New England, 40-24-18, but the Revolution are unbeaten at Lower.com Field with three draws in their three previous trips. The two teams opened the venue with a 2-2 draw on July 3, 2021, the first MLS match in the building. The Revolution are looking for their fifth win on the road this season, while Columbus owns a strong 9-3-4 home record in 2024, including a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union last Saturday.

Saturday's match marks the first trip back to Columbus for Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter since he took over the helm in New England this season. Porter registered a 53-47-38 record over four seasons in Columbus from 2019-22, leading the Crew to the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup titles.

Both teams will be missing several key players for their penultimate match of the regular season due to international duty. For New England, three of last week's starters and another regular contributor will be absent: defenders Peyton Miller (United States Under-20s) and Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), and midfielders Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria). Columbus will be without starting goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (United States) and their leading scorer, Cucho Hernández (Colombia).

The Revolution enter the final two-game stretch on the heels of a 2-1 loss to D.C. United at home, which took New England out of postseason contention. Midfielder Ian Harkes helped generate a D.C. United own goal in the 75th minute, but New England's late rally fell short. Harkes came on in the 67th minute to replace an injured Carles Gil in that match and could play an increased role again, as Gil is set to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

With Bajraktarević away competing in UEFA Nations League action, the Revolution will lean on dynamic wingers Dylan Borrero and Luca Langoni to spark the attack on Saturday. Langoni has appeared in all nine matches, with two goals and two assists, since joining the club in August during the Secondary Transfer Window. The 22-year-old from Argentina collected his first 90-minute performance last Saturday against D.C. Borrero returned from a two-match suspension last weekend and led the attack with three shots.

On the defensive end, outside back Will Sands eyes his first minutes since sustaining a foot injury in September. The 24-year-old joined the Revolution from Columbus in a trade this July. He quickly logged three 90-minute performances with the Revolution, including a two-assist outing on Sept. 7 in his last appearance prior to the injury. Sands collected 25 MLS appearances over three seasons with the Crew from 2022-24, before moving to New England in a trade that sent former Revolution defender DeJuan Jones to Columbus.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match: #33

MLS Matchday #17 (Makeup)

New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

Saturday, October 12, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

