International Duty Roundup: Nine Inter Miami CF Academy Players Called up for National Team Duty in September/October

October 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health features prominently on the global stage in September and October with nine players representing their respective national teams in official tournaments, training camps and friendly matchups. Let's take a look at our Academy's representatives around the world on international duty!

Sergio Perello (Venezuela U-15 National Team)

Academy player Sergio featured for Venezuela's U-15 in a series of fixtures from Sept. 15 to 23.

Cadriano Marsh and Cai McCLean (Jamaica U-17 National Team)

Academy duo Cadriano Marsh and Cai McClean were called up to parttake in a training camp with Jamaica's U-17 national team in Kingston, Jamaica from Oct. 11 through 15 as the team continues preparations for qualifiers ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar in 2025.

Connor Dale (U.S. U-15 MYNT)

Goalkeeper Connor Dale features in the U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team 24 player roster for the team's training camp from Oct. 13 to 19 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Sean Gormley (Peru U-15 National Team)

Academy player Sean Gormley was called up by Peru's U-15 side to compete in the currently ongoing U-15 South American Championship taking place in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia from Oct. 4 through 19. Gormley and Peru were drawn into Group A of the tournament alongside hosts Bolivia, Paraguay, Colombia and Chile.

The team defeated Bolivia 1-0 in their opening fixture, followed by defeats against Paraguay and Chile. Peru is set to face Colombia in their final group stage fixture in the U-15 South American Championship on Saturday, Oct. 12,.

Victor Fung (Venezuela U-20 National Team)

The Inter Miami Academy defender was called up by Venezuela's senior side, notably being part of a group of players from the country's U-20 side that are currently training alongside the senior players as they take on Argentina and Paraguay in Conmebol World Cup qualifiers during the FIFA window in October.

Cristian Ortiz, Sebastian Otero, Adrian Rosario (Puerto Rico National Team)

The Academy trio was summoned by Puerto Rico's senior side for the team's fixtures this FIFA window in League B of the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League. Cristian Ortiz, Sebastian Otero and Adrian Rosario will have the opportunity to impress as Puerto Rico face Sint Maarten on Oct. 11 and Oct. 14 in matchdays three and four of the Concacaf Nations League.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.

