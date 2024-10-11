D.C. United and Ghana Week DC Announce Updates to the Capital City Africa Cup

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and Ghana Week DC have announced an update to the Capital City Africa Cup scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12. Due to visa challenges for Asante Kotoko, additional players from other Ghana Premier League teams will be rostered for the match and the team will play as the "Ghana Week DC Select Side."

The Ghana Week DC Select Side will include seven players from the first team of Asante Kotoko, two players from Attram De Visser FC, in addition to other top Ghanaian players based in America.

The highly anticipated match, headlining DC Ghana Week celebrations, is aimed at promoting Ghanaian tourism, culture, and sports in the DMV area. The week-long initiative underscores the strong ties between Ghana, the U.S., and the African diaspora, fostering cultural exchange and unity.

The Capital City Africa Cup will take place on Saturday, October 12 at Audi Field with D.C. United facing off against the Ghana Week DC Select Side at 6 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase here.

For the latest event details and more information, please visit CapitalCityAfricaCup.com.

