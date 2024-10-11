New York City FC and Goya Foods Extend Partnership to Promote Healthy Living and Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

New York City FC and Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, announced a continuation of their partnership to promote living a healthy lifestyle through sports and nutrition. The continued partnership will see Goya continue to support New York City FC's community work and City in the Community (CITC), the nonprofit proudly supported by the Club.

Goya will continue to leverage their partnership to present Healthy Hat Trick, an educational initiative aimed at teaching children the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise, and goal setting. In addition, New York City FC and Goya will host multiple youth clinics throughout New York City, ensuring access to soccer programming for all children to develop their skills and passion for the sport.

Earlier this year, Goya and New York City FC held an international clinic in La Romana, Dominican Republic, marking the third consecutive year they have collaborated to bring soccer clinics to orphanages in Latin America. Later this month, they will host local youth clinics at Queens College. For more information, visit newyorkcityfc.com/youth/goya-soccer-clinics.

"Goya has been an incredible partner to New York City FC for nearly a decade, joining us in our inaugural season," said Brent Simmons, Head of Partnership Marketing at New York City FC. "Over the years, our partnership has evolved to focus on promoting healthy living and positively impacting local youth in New York. I'm proud to continue this collaboration with Goya to bring soccer and healthy lifestyles to our community and beyond."

As part of the continued partnership, Goya served as the presenting partner of New York City FC's Noche Latina match, celebrating the heritage, contributions, and influence of Latin Americans in New York City. Additionally, fan engagement initiatives will also continue across Hispanic Heritage Month, including content series like the annual Cookoff Competition, where talented youth participants can showcase their culinary skills.

