Morabito Breaks Cyclones Single-Season Hits Record & Wenninger Punches 10 as Brooklyn Downs Wilmington, 3-1

September 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - OF Nick Morabito (110) surpassed J.T. Schwartz atop the list of hits in a single-season in Brooklyn Cyclones franchise history in a 3-1 win over Wilmington on Friday night. The 2022 Mets 2nd rounder broke the record with a double on a line drive to right field in Brooklyn's first at bat of the game.

Morabito has been a revelation for Brooklyn all season, leading all Mets farmhands in batting average, stolen bases, on-base percentage and hits.

RHP Jack Wenninger logged one of his best starts of the campaign, tossing six one hit innings, while striking out 10 and walking just one. Wenninger did not allow anyone to reach base until issuing a two-out walk in the top of the fourth, and didn't surrender a hit until RF T.J. White's game-tying double in the sixth. Brooklyn pitching as a whole allowed only two hits in the victory.

The teams traded zeroes through the first four innings. RHP Jarlin Susana was sublime for Wilmington, tossing five two-hit innings of one-run ball, while striking out 10 Cyclones batters.

In the fifth, the 'Clones had men on the corners with one away. 3B Jefrey De Los Santos clobbered a deep fly ball to center field for a sac fly, bringing home RF Omar De Los Santos to score the game's first run.

White pulled Wilmington even immediately thereafter, with a game-tying RBI double in the top of the sixth.

In the seventh, Brooklyn reasserted themselves, scoring a pair to seize a 3-1 lead. First, 1B Estarling Mercado singled home Omar De Los Santos to put Brooklyn in front.

Then, Jefrey De Los Santos brought home Kevin Villavicencio, who came on earlier in the frame as a pinch-runner.

That was plenty of cushion for RHP Ryan Lambert to work with in his Maimonides Park debut. The 2024 8th round pick struck out three over the final two innings, allowing only one hit en route to the first professional save of his career.

Brooklyn and Wilmington return to action Saturday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-8, 4.28 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Riley Cornelio (8-11, 5.64 ERA).

