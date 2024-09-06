Grasshoppers Take Down the Hot Rods 4-3, Friday Evening

September 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3 on Friday September 6. The Grasshoppers improved to 34-29 on the second half of the season while the Hot Rods fell to 39-22. Both teams had six hits while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with a homerun, two doubles, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Lonnie White Jr., Josiah Sightler, and Hudson Head.

Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was infielder Mac Horvath as he went 1-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also tallied by Gregory Barrios, Homer Bush Jr., Brock Jones, Raudelis Martinez, and Gionti Turner.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up five hits and three earned runs on three innings of work. Garrett McMillan recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season. Mike Walsh recorded his fourth hold of the season while Ryan Harbin tallied his fourth save.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Owen Wild as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up two hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on four innings of work. Derrick Edington took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 3-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home tomorrow, Saturday September 7 for Fan Appreciation Night and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.