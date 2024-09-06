Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (71-57, 38-25) vs. Asheville Tourists (50-77, 22-41)

RHP Brian Hendry (1-0, 0.57 ERA) vs. RHP Derek True (2-5, 6.60 ERA)

| Game 129 | Home Game 64 | Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

CLINCHED!: With a Renegades win and an Aberdeen loss on Wednesday night, Hudson Valley sealed the Second Half North Division Second Half title in 2024. By virtue of winning the division in the second half, the Renegades are headed to the South Atlantic League playoffs for the second straight year and will face first half champions Greensboro in the SAL North Division Series beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 in a best-of-three series. The Renegades are the only SAL team to make the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024.

COLD-BLOODED: Hudson Valley walked it off for the 11th time this season on Thursday in a 5-4 victory. After trailing 4-0 in the eighth inning, the Renegades scored two in the eighth, two in the ninth, and one in the 10th to complete the comeback. They have now won eight games in 2024 when they've trailed in the seventh inning or later.

HOME BODIES: Thursday's win for the Renegades was their 11th consecutive victory at home. Hudson Valley enters play on Friday night with a 45-18 (.714) record at Heritage Financial Park this season, the best home record of any team in Minor League Baseball this season. Since 2005, the Gades home record ranks 16th among all MiLB teams, with the 2011 San Antonio Missions having a 55-15 (.786) home record to set the standard.

'GADES ARE HOT: With a comeback win on Thursday, the Renegades are 26-9 (.743) in their last 35 games. Hudson Valley has won 19 of its last 22 games at Heritage Financial Park, including a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore and seven-game sweep of Wilmington. The Renegades have a 27-6 record at home in the second half.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last month, new additions to the Renegades have provided a major spark offensively. Jackson Castillo has been stellar in his month with the Renegades. In his first at-bat on Thursday, Castillo provided a walk-off single in the 10th inning to complete a four-run comeback. Castillo was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Sunday. He is hitting .333 in High-A and has 18 RBIs in 18 games with the Renegades. In his first 12 High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base 19 times. Jones hit a grand slam on Thursday night, driving in five runs. He has two long balls, eight walks and seven stolen bases already in High-A. Coby Morales has 15 hits in his first 13 games with the Renegades and has eight RBIs and nine runs scored.

YOUTH RULES: George Lombard has come alive at the plate over the past week. During a current 11-game on-base streak, the 19-year-old is 16-for-45 (.356) at the plate, with seven doubles and a .953 OPS. Lombard was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles on Thursday. Of his 24 hits with the Renegades this season, 16 of them have come during this stretch, including all of his extra-base hits.

AN UNFAMILIAR FACE: In their final regular season series of the season, the Renegades return home to face the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for the first time in franchise history. Since the reorganization of the South Atlantic League, the Tourists are the final member of the SAL that the Renegades have not yet faced. Hudson Valley will welcome Asheville again to Heritage Financial Park in July of 2025. This week, the Renegades will look to continue their dominance at home against an Asheville team that enters just 22-38 in the second half.

BUYING WHAT HE'S SELLING: Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Wednesday, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high eight batters. He has an absurd 0.38 ERA in his last 46.2 IP dating back to June 25, with 54 strikeouts and a .112 opposing average.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Grosz tossed seven innings, becoming just the third Renegades starter to complete seven frames. Grosz retired the last 14 batters he faced, and now has four quality starts in his last five Hudson Valley appearances. Since June 28th between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just eight earned runs in 59 innings, good for a 1.22 ERA during that stretch.

ROC IS CLUTCH: Roc Riggio has provided a boost offensively that the Renegades have needed as the regular season winds down. His RBI single in the eighth inning on Tuesday tied the game at 3, before Hudson Valley went on to win in the ninth. After a three-run homer on Saturday, Riggio launched a grand slam on Sunday for his 11th long ball of the season. In the last five games, Riggio

is 7-for-22 (.318) with two home runs, four doubles, and nine RBIs.

ALL THEY DO IS WIN: Since the start of the 2012 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have an incredible .572 winning percentage, the second-best in MiLB behind only Bowling Green (.574) among active teams (min. 800 games). The third-place team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sports a .551 winning percentage.

MARTIN MASHING: Garrett Martin has been massive during this stretch run for Hudson Valley. The Renegades outfielder has 23 hits in his last 21 games (since 8/13), batting .311/.422/.581 in that span with an 1.003 OPS. After a remarkable series at the plate vs Wilmington from August 20-25, Martin earned SAL Player of the Week. In seven games, Martin was 8-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and eight walks. The Renegades outfielder reached base an astounding 17 times in the series. Martin was the first Renegades player to win a SAL Weekly Award this season, after Hudson Valley had six weekly award winners in 2023.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Saturday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.29 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks seventh among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. With a shutout on Wednesday night, the Renegades have thrown a team-record 18 shutouts this season, which also leads MiLB, and have recorded eight shutouts in their last 24 games. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.39 ERA, ahead the Midland Rockhounds (AA, OAK), who have a 2.52 ERA since the break.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only three times since July 28, a stretch of 35 games. In that span, Hudson Valley starters have a 2.52 ERA in 146.1 IP, the sixth-best mark in MiLB. Overall, Renegades starters have a 3.47 ERA in 2024, 6th--best in High-A.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 815 hits through 128 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 18 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .206 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1174 hits through 128 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 246 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, 15 more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.09 ERA (183 ER/533.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. Thursday's game featured outstanding bullpen work, with six hitless innings from Harrison Cohen, Mason Vinyard, Thomas Balboni, and Joel Valdez. On Wednesday, the Hudson Valley bullpen of Kelly Austin, Indigo Diaz, Hueston, Morrill and Matt Keating was nearly flawless, allowing just two hits in 5.1 scoreless innings to clinch the second-half time. In the first three games of the series, the bullpen has not allowed a run, and has been charged with just two total hits.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 82-for-97 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 53 games. Hudson Valley stole six bases on Tuesday in the series opener against Asheville.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last three weeks. Over his last 26 games since July 30, Gomez is slashing .307/.386/.557 with 15 extra-base hits and a .943 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .237 in the last 26 games. Gomez had a crucial RBI double in Tuesday's series-opening win.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO-HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one batter to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitters this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and their first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: With no errors in 19 of the last 33 games, Hudson Valley is now 38-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. The Renegades have not commited an error in three games over Asheville this week, which have all resulted in victories. However, the Renegades committed three errors in a 6-3 defeat on Friday night.

