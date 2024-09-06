Mendez Wins It with Ninth Inning Home Run; Claws Win 7-4

September 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Hendry Mendez broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning and the BlueClaws won their third straight game, 7-4 over Aberdeen on Friday night at Leidos Field.

Mendez was named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for August and hit his third home run of the season to give the BlueClaws the lead. Jersey Shore has won three in a row after dropping the series opener on Tuesday night against the IronBirds.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a quick lead in the second inning on RBI singles from both Felix Reyes and Luis Caicuto.

Aberdeen took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Jalen Vasquez hit his fourth home run of the year to tie the game and then Austin Overn scored on a Mitch Neunborn balk to give Aberdeen the lead.

Jordan Viars, who hit his first BlueClaws home run on Tuesday, hit his second one on Friday to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. After Aberdeen took the lead in the fifth, Caicuto tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single.

The score would remain 4-4 into the ninth inning when Mendez delivered the game winning home run.

Gunner Mayer came on in the ninth and got out of a jam, getting Vasquez to pop out to third base as the tying run to end the game. Mayer, who also pitched the eighth inning, earned the win to improve to 2-2 on the year.

Neunborn gave up four runs in five innings in his final start of the year. He struck out eight and walked one. Trey Dillard threw two scoreless innings in relief for the BlueClaws.

Reyes had three hits for the BlueClaw while Caicuto, Mendez, and Viars had two.

There are just two games left in the regular season, including Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2024

