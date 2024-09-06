Hot Rods Game Notes

September 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Almost Had It.... Despite scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell 5-4 to the Greensboro Grass- hoppers on Thursday night. The Hot Rods even out-hit the Grasshoppers 7-6, including five combined from Colton Ledbetter and Noah Myers. Myers had the biggest hit of the night, launching a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning.

Playoff Bound.... For the third time in four years, the Bowling Green Hot Rods are going to the South Atlantic League Playoffs. On Tuesday, Bowling Green defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 5-4 to clinch a spot into the postseason. The pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts, while Homer Bush Jr. drove in three runs. It was Bush Jr.'s first three- RBI game in a Hot Rods uniform. The Hot Rods play the Rome Emperors in the South Division Championship Series, starting on Tuesday, September 10.

Sustained Success.... With the Hot Rods clinching a postseason spot for 2024, it will continue the impressive re- cent playoff history. A spot in this year's playoffs means appearances in the postseason seven of the last eight years. This also includes three league titles in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Baumeister Stays Hot.... RHP Jack- son Baumeister is pitching some of the best baseball of his life over the past three weeks. Over his last 18.0 innings, Baumeister is 2-0 with 0.50 ERA. This includes 28 strikeouts and just two walks. Last night, he punched out nine batters over 5.0 innings, the fourth time he has recorded eight or more strikeouts in a game this season.

