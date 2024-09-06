Renegades' Win Streak Continues

September 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades continued their hot streak at Heritage Financial Park with a 5-0 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Friday, their 11th straight home win and sixth in a row overall. Hudson Valley recorded their 19th shutout of the season, which leads MiLB.

The Renegades took the lead in the bottom of the first Roc Riggio singled and George Lombard walked to put runners at first and second with no outs against Derek True. Josh Moylan drove in Riggio with an double, and a Brendan Jones two-run single later in the frame scored Lombard and Moylan to make it 3-0.

Brian Hendry continued his strong pitching, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Since returning from the Injured List on August 22, Hendry has been charged with one run in 7.2 innings.

Hudson Valley added a run in the fourth. Anthony Hall led off the frame with a double and later scored on a Riggio sacrifice fly. Riggio finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, one RBI, a walk and now has 10 RBIs in his last six games.

In the seventh, Moylan notched his second double of the game and scored two batters later on a Jackson Castillo sacrifice fly to extend the Gades' lead to 5-0

The Renegades bullpen continued their dominance. Yorlin Calderon, Ocean Gabonia, Blane Abeyta, and Sebastian Keane combined for six scoreless innings while striking out nine. In four games of the series, the bullpen has not allowed a run in 19.1 frames.

POSTGAME NOTES: With the win, the Renegades picked up their 72nd win of the season, setting a new single-season franchise record for most wins in a season... Hudson Valley's 19 shutout victories this season are the most by a team in Minor League Baseball since 2019, and is tied for 12th most in MiLB since 2005... With the win, the Renegades improved their home record to 46-18 (.719) on the season, currently the eighth-best home winning percentage for a MiLB team (min. 60 home games) since 2005, and the best home record since the 2019 Visalia Rawhide (Single-A, Arizona).

The Renegades and Tourists continue their series on Saturday at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Baron Stuart (8-3, 3.62) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Edinson Batista (6-6, 5.06) will start for Asheville. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

72-57, 39-25

