Moose Recall Tristan Pomerleau
February 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Tristan Pomerleau from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Tristan Pomerleau
Defence
Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.
Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L
Pomerleau, 25, has suited up in one game for Manitoba this season, making his Moose debut on Jan. 12 in a 2-0 win at Milwaukee. The Riviere-du-Loup, Que. product appeared in 24 games for the Growlers this season and recorded 10 points (1G, 9A) over that span.
The Moose open a four-game road trip with two straight contests against the Texas Stars on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. You can catch the games on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
