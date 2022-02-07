Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves

February 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the Monsters and reassigned goaltender Cam Johnson from Cleveland to the ECHL's Florida Everblades. In 39 appearances for the Monsters this season, Gaunce posted 16-12-28 with 28 penalty minutes and a -8 rating while Johnson went 1-2-1 in five appearances for Cleveland with a 2.62 goals-against average (GAA) and .892 save percentage (S%) and added a 7-3-1 record in 11 appearances for Florida with one shutout, a 2.10 GAA and .912 S%.

A 6'2", 216 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 27, was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and supplied 6-10-16 with 47 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 118 career NHL appearances for Vancouver and the Boston Bruins spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20. In 280 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, and Cleveland spanning parts of seven seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-22, Gaunce registered 82-94-176 with 165 penalty minutes and a +21 rating.

During the 2020-21 season, Gaunce posted 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 18 regular-season appearances for the SHL's Växjö Lakers and added 3-4-7 with 29 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 12 playoff appearances, helping the club claim the SHL Championship. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce tallied 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters spanning four seasons from 2010-14, wearing the captain's "C" for Belleville during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns.

A 6'1", 205 lb. left-catching native of Troy, MI, Johnson, 27, went 12-18-6 with one shutout, a 3.65 GAA and a .875 S% in 37 career AHL appearances for the Binghamton Devils and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19 and 2021-22. In 49 career ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Florida spanning parts of four seasons from 2018-22, Johnson went 30-14-3 with six shutouts, a 2.24 GAA and a .923 S%.

Prior to his professional career, Johnson went 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .914 S% in 102 NCAA appearances for the University of North Dakota spanning four seasons from 2014-18. During his time at North Dakota, Johnson helped capture the 2015-16 NCAA National Championship and was named to the 2015-16 NCAA All-Tournament Team, NCHC Second All-Star Team, and NCAA Second All-American Team. In two seasons of USHL action with the Fargo Force and Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14, Johnson went 27-23-10 with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .915 S%.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.