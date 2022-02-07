Tucson's Michael Carcone Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners Michael Carcone has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 6, 2022.

Carcone scored five of the Roadrunners' eight goals during a two-game visit to San Diego last week.

On Friday evening, Carcone scored twice and was credited with a game-high six shots during Tucson's 5-3 loss to the Gulls. Then on Saturday, Carcone recorded his fourth career AHL hat trick as the Roadrunners earned a 5-4 victory.

Carcone now leads all Tucson skaters with 15 goals and ranks second on the team with 26 points in 33 games this season. A sixth-year pro from Ajax, Ont., Carcone has collected 83 goals and 84 assists for 167 points in 318 career AHL games with Tucson, Belleville, Toronto and Utica.

Carcone signed as a free agent with Arizona on July 29, 2021, and made his NHL debut with the Coyotes on Dec. 28 at San Jose.

