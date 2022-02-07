Justin Nachbaur and Evan Fitzpatrick Join Checkers Among Slew of Moves

Ahead of a busy home stand, the Checkers have made a slew of transactions.

Justin Nachbaur, who signed an AHL contract with Charlotte following an appearance in both Florida's rookie camp and training camp, has been recalled by the Checkers. The 21-year-old began his rookie season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he has tallied six points (4g, 2a) in nine games. Prior to turning pro, Nachbaur posted 89 points (45g, 44a) and 228 penalty minutes over 216 WHL games with the Prince Albert Raiders.

Evan Fitzpatrick, who is on an NHL deal with Florida, has been assigned to Charlotte. The netminder has appeared in three games for Charlotte thus far, going 1-0-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage. With Greenville Fitzpatrick is 3-7-2 with a 2.95 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.

Additionally, Jordan Sambrook and Bobby Russell have been released from their PTOs - with the former suiting up for two games and the latter logging nine games with Charlotte - and Max Zimmer has been assigned to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Zimmer has recorded two assists in 14 games for the Checkers this season.

The Checkers return to action on Friday when they host the Bridgeport Islanders to kick off a six-game home stand.

