Capitals Recall Pheonix Copley from Hershey

February 7, 2022







ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Pheonix Copley from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Copley, 30, made 21 saves in his season debut on Feb. 2 against the Edmonton Oilers. In 22 games with the Bears this season, Copley has posted a record of 13-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.43 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, leading the Bears in each respective category.

During the 2020-21 season, the 6'4", 200-pound goaltender led Hershey goaltenders in wins (10), shutouts (2) and games played (15) and ranked seventh in wins and eighth in goals-against average (2.66) in the AHL. Copley and Zach Fucale received the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award in 2020-21, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

In 213 career AHL games, Copley has a 113-67-24 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

The North Pole, Alaska native appeared in 27 games with Washington in 2018-19, posting a 16-7-3 record with one shutout and a 2.90 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. In 29 career NHL games with the Capitals and the St. Louis Blues, Copley has a 16-8-3 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

