Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Mitchell Chaffee and Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mitchell Chaffee and defenseman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-man) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Nick Bjugstad (upper body) and defenseman Matt Dumba (upper body) on Injured Reserve.

Chaffee, 24 (1/26/98), has recorded 13 points (8-5=13) including three power-play goals (PPG) and a plus-6 rating in 18 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-2nd on the team in plus/minus rating and fifth in goals. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound winger collected 17 points (2-15=17), a plus-9 rating and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games as a rookie last season with Iowa. He tallied 95 points (47-48-), 71 PIM, 13 PPG, eight GWG and a plus-34 rating in 108 games in three seasons at the University of Massachusetts (2017-20). He served as a co-captain during his junior season and ranked second on the team in scoring with 29 points (16-13)I in 30 games. Chaffee recorded 42 points (18-24=42) in 39 games his sophomore campaign in 2018-19 and received the following accolades: New England All-Star, Hockey East First Team All-Star, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Herb Gallagher Award (New England's Best Forward) and CCM/AHCA First Team All-American. Minnesota signed Chaffee to a two-year, entry-level contract on March 24, 2020. He has not appeared in a NHL game. He will wear sweater No. 63 with the Wild.

Czuczman, 31 (1/9/91), owns four assists and 11 PIM in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, spent a majority of the 2020-21 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded four assists and 45 shots on goal in 28 games. He also played in two NHL games with Pittsburgh last season. The left-shot blueliner owns 128 points (24-104=128) and 338 PIM in 427 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-16), Manitoba (2016-17), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-21) and Iowa. Czuczman was originally signed as a free agent by the New York Islanders on March 11, 2014. He made his NHL debut on March 18, 2014 vs. the Wild and owns two assists in 15 career NHL games with the Islanders (2013-14) and Penguins (2020-21). Minnesota signed Czuczman to a one-year, two-way contract on July 29, 2021. He wears sweater No. 42 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. CT.

