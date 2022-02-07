Dallas Stars Recall Dawson Barteaux from Idaho and Reassign to Texas

February 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the Dallas Stars have recalled defenseman Dawson Barteaux from the ECHL Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to the Texas Stars.

Barteaux, 22, has a -2 rating and eight penalty minutes in 10 games for Texas this season. The second-year defenseman also has eight assists in 11 ECHL games for the Steelheads.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Foxwarren, Man. was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2918 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.