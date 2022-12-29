Moose Recall Forward Joseph Nardi
December 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Joseph Nardi from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
Joseph Nardi
Forward
Born June 1, 1997 -- Edmonton, Alta.
Height 5.10 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots L
Nardi, 25, has suited up in 27 games for Toledo this season and tallied 19 points (3G, 16A) through those contests. The forward recorded 14 points (3G, 11A) in 21 games with Northern Michigan University during the 2021-22 NCAA campaign. The Edmonton, Alta. product tallied 113 points (41G, 72A) in 170 games through his NCAA career. Nardi also served as Northern Michigan's captain his final two seasons with the program.
Manitoba returns home to clash with the Abbotsford Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Dec. 30. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
