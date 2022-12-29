Monsters' Late Push Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Checkers
December 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-12-1-2 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Trey Fix-Wolanksy scored the lone goal of the opening period at 7:52 off feeds from Justin Richards and Jake Christiansen sending the Monsters to the first intermission ahead 1-0. Charlotte's Justin Sourdif converted on the man advantage at 9:02 of the middle frame, but Christiansen notched a tally at 12:36 assisted by Tyler Angle and Cole Clayton pushing the score to 2-1. The Checkers added two goals from Grigori Denisenko at 17:17 and a penalty shot at 19:04 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes. Despite a strong offensive push from Cleveland in the final minutes, both teams were held scoreless in the third period leaving the final score at 3-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Alex Lyon stopped 23 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, December 31, with a 12:31 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 - - 2 CLT 0 3 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 25 0/5 2/3 8 min / 4 inf CLT 25 1/3 5/5 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 22 3 5-4-2 CLT Lyon W 23 2 8-7-1 Cleveland Record: 12-12-1-2, 5th North Division Charlotte Record: 15-11-2-1, 4th Atlantic Division
Monsters' Late Push Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Checkers
