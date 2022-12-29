Gulls Beat Silver Knights

The San Diego Gulls won 5-4 against the Henderson Silver Knights tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, improving their record to 8-22-0-0 overall and 3-13-0-0 at home.

The Gulls have not lost a home game in regulation to Henderson since Mar. 14, 2021 (3-2), extending their standings points streak to seven games against the Silver Knights in San Diego (6-0-1-0).

Pavol Regenda registered a power-play goal and an assist (1-1=2), tallying 3-2=5 points over his last two contests and setting a career high for points earned over a two-game stretch.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 34 saves on 38 shots, notching his first win of the season. In addition, the goaltender collected his second career assist (0-1=1) on the game-winning goal.

Michael Del Zotto notched his first goal and assist in a Gulls sweater (1-1=2), while Glenn Gawdin also posted a two-point effort (1-1=2).

Jacob Perreault recorded a pair of assists (0-2=2) in the win, registering his second consecutive multi-assist game (0-4=4).

Bryce Kindopp (1-0=1) and Austin Strand (1-0=1) both scored their second goals of the season.

Rocco Grimaldi also registered an assist, extending his point streak to three games (1-4=5). The right wing continues to lead San Diego with 12 goals and 12-17) points this season.

Brayden Tracey also earned an assist - tying a season high with points in three consecutive games (1-4=5) - while Evan Weinger (0-1=1) and Drew Helleson (0-1=1) each recorded an assist for helpers in back-to-back games.

The Gulls travel to Henderson to face the Silver Knights in the second of three straight games against the club this Friday, Dec. 30 at the Dollar Loan Center (7 p.m. PST).

