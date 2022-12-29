Wolves to Shine Spotlight on Mental Health Awareness

December 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







To help shed light on Mental Health Awareness, the Chicago Wolves will don commemorative jerseys for two games at the end of January that will then be auctioned for charities helping those struggling with mental health issues and other related causes.

The defending Calder Cup champions have teamed with Campfire Marshmallows to present the specialty jerseys that Wolves players will wear when they face the Rockford IceHogs on Jan. 28 and the Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 29 at Allstate Arena.

The jerseys will then be available to own through a variety of initiatives, including silent and blind auctions, as well as a golden-ticket raffle. Proceeds will benefit Chicago Wolves Charities, driven by KIA, as well as several mental health awareness-related charities including Erika's Lighthouse, Alliance of Hope and Paws for Patrick, among others.

"There has been a slow increase in more people talking about mental health and the importance of taking care of it and I haven't seen a lot of hockey teams do jerseys yet," Wolves President of Operations Courtney Mahoney said. "The goal certainly is to fundraise these for a bunch of charities, but I think if we can raise awareness and continue to make this topic easy to talk about and get people comfortable in saying, 'hey, hockey players go through this, I go through this and you go through this, too,' it doesn't become a stigma anymore."

Campfire Marshmallows, home of the original marshmallow that has been helping create family memories for more than a century, is the main sponsor of the initiative to help produce jerseys that will feature phrases including, "You are not alone; There is Hope; It is OK to not be okay; End the Stigma; You are enough; You matter and Be kind to your mind."

"Campfire is proud to partner with the Chicago Wolves to support Mental Health Awareness initiatives throughout the greater Chicago area," Seth Pearson, Campfire Marshmallows Vice President Sales & Marketing, said. "During these challenging times, we must prioritize mental health by talking about the issues, utilizing the resources available within our communities and coming together to help one another. We look forward to seeing the commemorative jerseys on the ice and, more importantly, the much-needed funds that they will generate for this special cause."

Other design features of the jerseys include references to butterflies, which often represent a natural growth and transformation, Semi-Colons, which is a symbol of solidarity between those who live and struggle with mental illness or have lost someone to suicide, and a Semi-Colon Sol Invictus shoulder patch that stands for the zenith sun that wipes away all darkness and serves as a beacon of hope.

"It's a really special jersey," Mahoney said. "We've had many really cool specialty jerseys but this one hits home really well."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.