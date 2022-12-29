Jonatan Berggren Bobblehead Among Upcoming Promotions

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Rescheduled from Dec. 23: This game was postponed on Dec. 23 due to the severe winter storm that hit the Midwest during Christmas week. All tickets for the Dec. 23 game will be valid for Jan. 4. Ticket holders who would prefer to exchange their tickets for another game may visit griffinshockey.com/exchange-request-form .

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Iowa Wild on Dec. 7 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to either this game or the Jan. 11 contest against Iowa. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16 (regularly $22), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19 (regularly $25), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23 (regularly $28). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 vs. Texas Stars

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy tickets online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022 vs. Texas Stars

Hockey Without Barriers & Sensory Friendly Game presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Hockey Without Barriers & Sensory Friendly: The Griffins will host their second annual Mental Health Awareness Night with the help of i understand , a nonprofit organization that offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain. The Griffins will wear a sticker on their helmets to show support for people struggling with mental health. The game will feature decreased stimulation for those who are sensitive to loud noises and strobing lights. Click here to see all of the sensory-friendly amenities available throughout the game. Each ticket purchased using this link includes: One "i understand" stress ball; One "Love Heals" sticker; and a $3 per ticket donation to the i understand organization.

Jonatan Berggren Bobblehead Giveaway: Thanks to Comerica Bank, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Jonatan Berggren bobblehead .

Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

