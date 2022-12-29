Cedric Lacroix Assigned to Toledo

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Cedric Lacroix

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday assigned forward Cedric Lacroix to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Lacroix has skated in 15 games with the Griffins this season, totaling two assists and 33 penalty minutes. The Shefford, Quebec, native made his Grand Rapids debut on Oct. 15 against San Diego and recorded his first point in his second game on Oct. 19 versus Milwaukee. Throughout parts of four AHL campaigns, Lacroix has seven points (2-5-7) and 174 penalty minutes in 64 appearances. The University of Maine product has also spent four seasons in the ECHL and registered 45 goals, 41 assists and 375 penalty minutes in 150 outings. Prior to turning pro, Lacroix notched 40 points (21-19-40) in 145 games at the University of Maine. Lacroix's father, Daniel, competed in seven NHL seasons from 1993-2000 and amassed 18 points (11-7-18) in 188 contests.

